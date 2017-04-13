Police launch operation to tackle off-road nuisance vehicles

Police in Batley have launched a month-long operation to tackle off-road nuisance bikes and quads in the town.

The operation runs until April 30 and will see officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team patrolling the Fieldhead, Birstall and Batley areas with the aim of tackle the use of nuisance vehicles.

It comes after concerns were raised by the community about off-road vehicles being driven in the district.

During the first two days of the operation, which launched on Monday, two bikes were seized, three people were summoned to court and five Section 59 warnings were issued in the area.

Sergeant Chris Field, of Batley and Spen NPT, leading the operation, said: "Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders.

"Warnings will be issued to anyone seen riding a bike in an anti-social manner, using an off-road bike on the road or causing a danger to other road users. My officers will be using their full scope of powers and will seize these bikes as appropriate which often leads to these being crushed and disposed of.

"There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby but we will not tolerate their use when it is to the detriment of other people trying to enjoy their evenings and weekends in peace and safety.

"I would urge the public to report any incidents of off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour to the police. In particular, we would like any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes they are riding and the location."

The operation has been supported by Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillors.

Anyone who witnesses anyone using an off-road bike on the road or in an anti-social manner is urged to report it to the police via 101.

If it is causing immediate danger then call 999. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.