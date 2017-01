POLICE have tonight launched an appeal to trace a missing Sheffield pensioner.

Richard Beeton, 72, went missing from his home in the High Storrs area of Sheffield justy after 5pm today (Thurs Jan 26)

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10in tall.

He is wearing dark clothing, a thin black jacket and tortoise shell rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 843 of 26 January.