Police looking for 'vulnerable and confused' missing man in Hull

Police are searching for a "vulnerable" missing man in Hull.

Alan James Larter was last seen at noon today (Tuesday) on 6th Avenue, off Greenwood Avenue, Hull.

Humberside Police said he was due to attend an appointment on Newland Avenue, which he did not keep and has not been spotted since.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Alan is vulnerable and may be confused, please help us find him."

Mr Larter is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, and with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing brown cord trousers and a blue padded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 422 of October 24.