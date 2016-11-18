Police make series of arrests as part of York drugs operation

Police investigating the supply of heroin in York have made a series of arrests as part of a new operation.

North Yorkshire Police said six people have today (Friday) been arrested, following the planned operation in connection with suspected drug offences.

Officers are currently conducting searches at three properties in the Groves area and Hull Road area of the city.

Three men and three women, aged between 24 and 45, have been arrested as part of the investigation into the supply of heroin.

Enquiries are currently ongoing.