Police motorcycle officer hit by a car

A police officer was injured after he was hit by a car as he got off his motorbike.

The police motorcycle officer was struck by a car as he dismounted on Commonside Lane, Streethouse, at about 6.50pm on Sunday.

The suspect vehicle left the scene but was located nearby.

The male officer suffered a minor knee injury and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

A 26-year-old man in the car was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding in connection with the incident and remains in police custody today.