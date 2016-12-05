Police motorcycle officer hit by a car

A police officer was injured after he was hit by a car as he got off his motorbike.
The police motorcycle officer was struck by a car as he dismounted on Commonside Lane, Streethouse, at about 6.50pm on Sunday.
The suspect vehicle left the scene but was located nearby.
The male officer suffered a minor knee injury and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
A 26-year-old man in the car was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding in connection with the incident and remains in police custody today.
