The 13-year-old boy who died in a shed fire in Doncaster has been named today as Jack Sheldon.

Jack died after a fire in Byron Avenue in Campsall.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday and after the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered.

A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.