Police name cyclist killed in Hull

The cyclist killed when he was hit by a car in Hull has been named by police.

He is Jamie Whitworth and was 42-years-old of Ferry Meadows Park in Hull.

Mr Whitworth had been cycling along Freetown Way at around 6.40am on Saturday on a black and orange bike when he was involved in a collision with a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra close to the junction with George Street.

He died a short time later at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Humberside Police say that the 29-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, who is also from Hull, was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail until a date in December.

Officers investigating the collision are still appealing for witnesses who saw either the car or cyclist prior to the collision to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 119 of October 1.