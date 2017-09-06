Police name Hull pensioner who died after taxi collision

A pensioner who died after a collision in Hull city centre has been named as Raymond Cater.

The collision with a taxi occurred on Ferensway at 5.45pm on Sunday, August 27. He died of his injuries in hospital the next day.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said that Mr Carter, 79, "was a well-liked and respected man in Branholme and will be sadly missed by his family, who have asked to be left to grieve in privacy.

"We are renewing our appeal for witnesses. If you saw this collision and can help us with our investigations please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 444 of 27/08/17."