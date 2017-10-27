Police name man, 19, who died after collision near Stokesley

Police have today named a man who died after a collision near Stokesley this week as 19-year-old Jordan Bowes of Great Broughton.

The collision occurred on the B1257 on Wednesday and Mr Bowes died at the scene.

He had driven a blue Audi Quattro at 10.20am when a collision occurred with a white Mercedes box van.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling along the B1257 at the time of the incident, who may have captured "dash-cam" footage or witnessed the two vehicles, to get in touch. Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Hamish Halloway.

Alternatively people can email hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170191381.