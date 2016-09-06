Police name man fatally injured in A19 collision

Police have today named the pedestrian who died after a collision on the A19 near Selby.

Richard Grainger, 43, from Brayton, was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on August 28.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died soon after the collision.

A passenger was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and his condition remains serious.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on police bail while enquiries continue.