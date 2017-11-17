Police name pedestrian, 38, who died after crash in Bradford

Have your say

A pedestrian who died after being involved in a collision with a car in Bradford has been named by police.

Marco Sevilla was taken to hospital on Saturday after the crash involving a Vauxhall Vectra on Queens Road on Monday.

He suffered serious injuries during the crash and on Monday his condition was described as critical.

Queens Road, Bradford. Picture: Google.

But today, police confirmed the 38-year-old has now died in hospital.

The crash happened at about 10.20pm on Saturday, as the car was travelling along Queens Road, towards Midland Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2084 of November 11.