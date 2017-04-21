Police name teenage driver who died after crash in South Yorkshire

Police have today released the name of an 18-year-old man who died after being involved in a crash on Monday.

Ethen Saunders was driving through the village of Hickleton, near Doncaster, when his silver Renault Clio collided with a white Renault Master van.

Mr Saunders suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash, which took place on the A635 Doncaster Road at around 7am.

Any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, are asked to contact them.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 263 of 17 April.