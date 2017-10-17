Police now believe missing Hull schoolgirl is with 12-year-old friend

Concern is growing for an 11-year-old girl from Hull who is believed to have gone missing with a friend.

Humberside Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Leah Taylor after officers searched for her throughout the night.

Now the force has said they believe she could be with her 12-year-old friend Leah Smith.

The girls were last seen last seen leaving school in the Holderness Road area of Hull at around 12.10pm on Monday.

Leah Taylor is white, around 5ft and slim, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing her school uniform which is a black blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag.

Leah Smith is white, 4ft 8in and slim, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing the same school uniform.

A police spokesman said: "We have had reported sightings of the pair in the Marfleet Lane area of Hull last night."

Anyone who has seen the girls or who has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 101 immediately, quoting log 620 of 16/10/17.