Police officer attacked after car crash in Doncaster

A police officer was seriously injured in an attack after a car crash in Doncaster this morning.

The man, who has not yet been named, was injured in an incident in Cherry Tree Lane, Hexthorpe, at around 7.30am.

Bosses said he was investigating a single-vehicle collision in nearby Cleveland Street when he was assaulted.

The nature of his injuries have not been revealed, but the force denied earlier speculation that he had been stabbed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 7.30am this morning, reports were received of a single vehicle collision on Cleveland Street, Doncaster.

"Three people are believed to have fled from the scene running towards Cherry Tree Lane.

"A male police officer suffered serious injuries in connection to an incident that then occurred on Cherry Tree Lane. He is currently in hospital.

"Three people have been arrested, a woman and two men. They all currently remain in police custody.

"An investigation has been launched into the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 172 of September 19.