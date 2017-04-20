Police officer killed by gunman in Champs Elysees, Paris

A police officer has been killed by a gunman - who is also dead - according to reports from Paris tonight.

The incident is currently breaking, but the early reports suggest a gunman opened fire on police, killing one officer and wounding another, before the gunman was killed.

UPDATE:

Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital's grand Champs-Elysees.

French media are reporting that two police officers were shot on the famed shopping boulevard.

Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man's body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police.

