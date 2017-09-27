Police patrols 'stepped up' in York after two sexual assaults in two days

Police patrols have been stepped up in York after two sexual assaults in two days.

A woman fought off a sex attacker after being groped in an underpass, in the first offence in the city on Sunday.

The victim was walking under the tunnel at Melrosegate, towards James Street, when she was approached by the man at around 8.50pm who put his arm between her legs.

But the victim, who is is in her 20s, pulled his hair, shouted, bit his thumb and hit him in the face to force herself free.

And on Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted as she approached a bridge on Navigation Walk in York in the early hours.

A man grabbed the teenager's bottom and spoke in her ear before running off at around 12.30am.

North Yorkshire Police have today (Wednesday) issued an E-Fit image of the offender from the first attack.

The force has also increased patrols in the city to reassure the public after the offences.

Superintendent Adam Thomson, the Neighbourhood Policing Commander for York and Selby, said: “I fully understand the feeling of concern within the community following these worrying incidents. However, I can assure residents and visitors to York that the investigation team is working very hard to track-down those responsible and bring them to justice. Detectives are working to establish if the two incidents are linked.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out high-visibility patrols to provide extra reassurance while enquiries continue in to incidents.”

He urged people to follow safety advice, and to avoid walking alone at need.

Supt Thomson added: "We ask everybody to keep safe by walking in groups and to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour.

“Importantly, please do not hesitate to report information to North Yorkshire Police on 101 non-emergency number. Always dial 999 if you feel threatened or an emergency response is required.”