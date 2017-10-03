Police plea for help to find missing Catterick Garrison teenager

Have your say

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old from Catterick Garrison.

Officers are appealing for information to help find Harry Smith who was last seen by his friends outside the Co-op in Colburn at 10pm on Sunday.

It is believed Harry was wearing a black Jack Jones hooded top, dark coloured bottoms and dark coloured Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Harry, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170176370.