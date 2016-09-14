Police plea over stolen war medals

POLICE ARE appealing for help in tracing war medals stolen in South Yorkshire.

The two medals were among a number of items of sentimental value taken from a house in Bessacarr near Doncaster.

Police yesterday revealed that sometime between 4pm and 5.30pm on Monday August 29, offenders entered a house in Stoops Lane, through an unlocked back door.

They took gold jewellery and a men’s gold pocket watch. The pocket watch belonged to the late Major Herbert Baker, MBE, who fought in the First World War and the Boer War during his 42-year Army career with the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry before retiring in 1930.

The watch is extremely distinctive as it bears the crest of the regiment and is engraved with “Presented by the members of the 5th KOYLI Ex-Officers Club to Major H Barker MBE, MC, MSM TD.”

Officers want to hear from you if know anything about the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around that time.

Call 101 and quote incident number 1161 of August 29 2016.