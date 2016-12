A police investigation is under way today after a car smashed into the front of a house near Halifax.

Unconfirmed reports this morning said one person had died in the crash, which happened at about 8.40pm yesterday in the village of Shelf.

The property hit by the car is on Carr House Road, opposite the route’s Cooper Lane junction and the Prince of Orange pub.

It is understood that no one in the house was injured in the incident.

More follows.