Police quash clown craze speculation over death in Farsley

Police have quashed speculation that the death of a 78 year-old man in Farsley today was connected to the “clown craze” currently sweeping the country.

It had at first being feared, amid mounting speculation on social media, that the victim had been frightened by someone dressed as clown during the incident at The Fleece pub, in Town Street, at 2.40pm.

But an investigation by Leeds District CID and witness accounts have since discounted this speculation, say West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson added: “A 78-year-old man had collapsed with a suspected heart attack.

“He was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Information indicated that prior to him going to the pub, the man had visited a local shop and commented about the behaviour of three men who had been drinking for some time outside the Fleece Public house, one of whom had an Incredible Hulk mask.

“This led to local speculation on social media that there had been a “clown” incident, similar to those being reported widely in the press. Following investigations by the Leeds District CID the above version of events was established.”

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.