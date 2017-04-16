Police ram car in Leeds to stop driver suspected of stealing Easter eggs

Police used a 'tactical contact' to stop a car being driven by a man suspected of stealing Easter eggs in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit released details of the incident in Halton Moor, Leeds LS9.

Police rammed the silver saloon car to bring it to a safe stop and then arrested a man on suspicion of several offences.

A spokesman for the force said: "Fail to stop in Halton Moor tactical contact used to stop car. Arrested for multiple offences including theft of Easter eggs."

The incident was reported at about 2.33am today (Easter Sunday).

'Smashed into innocent driver'

The car was brought to a stop. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

In a separate incident, West Yorkshire Police pursued a black VW Golf that smashed into an innocent driver.

The driver of the Golf was then arrested for 'multiple offences'.

The driver of the Audi which was smashed into was left with minor injuries.

The incident was reported at midday on Saturday but happened on Friday night (April 14).

The smash on Friday. Photo: West Yorkshire Police