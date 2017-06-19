Police re-appeal for witnesses to Doncaster collision which left pedestrian fighting for life

Witnesses are wanted to a collision in Doncaster which left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries.

The pedestrian - a 66-year-old man who is in a critical condition - was struck by a grey Honda Civic on the A938 Trafford Way at around 9.15pm on Friday, June 9.

It happened between the Sidings roundabout and the College Road roundabout.

Police believe the Civic was travelling into Doncaster prior to the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened and, in particular, are keen to trace the driver of a silver BMW that was in lane one on Trafford Way at the time of the collision.

"Are you the driver of the silver BMW? Did you see what happened?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.