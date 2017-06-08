Police re-appeal to help trace wanted sex offender

Police are re-appealing to trace a Dewsbury man who has been sentenced to 11 years in his absence for sex offences.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Asif Ghafoor Butt (35) from Dewsbury.

Butt (35) from Dewsbury was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his absence on Thursday May 25 after being found guilty of sexual offences committed against a 13-year-old victim in the Wakefield District.

The offences took place in 2015 after Butt became aware of his victim via a relative of hers and made contact with her on social media.

His offending came to light after the relative of the victim became aware of the incidents.

Butt, pictured, 35, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court in October last year after being charged with the offences but broke his magistrates court bail conditions by failing to attend.

Since then extensive enquiries have been made to trace him but officers have so far been unable to locate him.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.

Detective Inspector Steve Greenbank of Wakefield District Police, said: “Extensive enquires are ongoing with partners to trace Asif Butt who will now face an 11 year prison sentence when he is caught.

“He will of course, also be dealt with for breaching the terms of his bail and failing to attend at court.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and ensure he returns to face justice,

“We are continuing to work with partner agencies to locate Butt and would appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts are asked contact police on 101 referencing police log number 287 of the 28/03/2017. ”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.