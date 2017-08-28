Police reassure public after a stabbing in Leeds

Three people were injured during a stabbing in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday.

A 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds on Chapeltown Road in Chapeltown at around 5.45pm.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police said that a woman received a head injury in the aftermath of the stabbing and another was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The stabbing happened on the West Indian Carnival parade route but police said last night that it was an isolated incident.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain said: “This assault happened on the Leeds West Indian Carnival route so there were a lot of people in the area the time of the offence.

“We have spoken to a number of people, but would like to hear from anyone who has either witnessed the incident itself or anyone who has any information.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public. The Carnival is continuing with minimal disruption and officers are on the scene to provide reassurance.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.