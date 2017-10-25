Police record increase in modern day slaves found in South Yorkshire

An increase in the number of modern day slaves found in South Yorkshire has been recorded by the police.

A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabularies revealed that last year 44 modern day slaves were identified by South Yorkshire Police and set up in safe houses to protect them from their exploiters as part of a government scheme.

In 2015 there were eight victims identified and referred for help, plus 11 in 2014.

The HMIC report found that nationally the 'failure to identify victims remains a significant problem, with frontline officers having only a patchy, inconsistent understanding of signs and indicators of this type of offending'.

It went on to state that 'in some cases attitudes remain that modern slavery and human trafficking is rare and not an issue in their areas'.

The report said that South Yorkshire Police is one of the forces which has referred most victims for help over recent years but that in some forces 'the standard of investigations and the level of care provided to victims are unacceptable'.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, South Yorkshire's lead officer for modern day slavery, said: “Our dedicated anti-slavery unit was set up to develop and build an in-depth and extensive intelligence picture about modern slavery so that we can protect vulnerable victims.

“Modern slavery is an extremely complex issue and although parts of it are still very much hidden, our team have been working incredibly hard to uncover this issue, protect vulnerable victims and bring the perpetrators of the associated crimes to justice.

“Through proactive operations and working closely with charities and partner agencies, we have been able to remove victims from modern day slavery situations and bring a number of offenders before the courts.

“In everything that we do, our priority is the victim and ensuring they are given the necessary help and support they need to see that they have choices and can begin to rebuild their lives.

“From 2014-2016, the number of victims entering the National Referral Mechanism scheme for South Yorkshire has increased significantly, meaning that more victims have received vital help and support.

“I’m pleased with the progress the unit has made so far and I’m confident that as we gather more intelligence on this issue we can continue to protect victims, remove them from these situations and identify those involved in these despicable crimes.”

An HMIC spokesman said: "In the UK, today and every day, thousands of men, women and children who are victims of modern slavery and human trafficking are being degraded and dehumanised.

"Modern slavery and human trafficking takes many forms, but all of them involve coercion and result in the erosion of individual volition and freedom. Victims may be forced into work, sex, domestic servitude or other forms of exploitation, suffering inhumane and degrading treatment for long periods of time. They are often subjected to threats or violence, which may also extend to those close to them.

"While the plight of victims remains unseen and unresolved, offenders can and will continue to exploit them."