Police release CCTV in search for York sex attacker

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images as they continue to appeal for witnesses after a serious sexual assault in York.

A local woman was attacked in the Bootham and Marygate area around 10pm on Sunday night.

Police want to trace this man

She is receiving specialist support.

They are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious while walking past the Marygate Tower between 9.20pm and 9.50pm on Sunday to contact them.

North Yorkshire Police want to trace a man in the CCTV images to assist with their enquiries. The footage was taken in a nearby shop.

Two local men arrested in connection with the investigation have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It comes after a man was arrested today in connection with two sexual assaults this week in York

Officers said a 28-year-old local man was being held in custody for questioning as enquiries continue.

Police said a woman in her late teens was sexually assaulted in the Navigation Road area of York at around 12.30am yesterday.

A woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted on a cycle track off James Street in York at around 8.50pm on Sunday.