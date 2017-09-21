Police release CCTV picture of missing Halifax woman

Police who are "growing increasingly concerned" for a missing woman from Halifax have released a CCTV image of her.

The last confirmed sighting of Cathryn Holdsworth, 72, was at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Friday, September 8.

The CCTV image is from the following day, from the Tesco store in Halifax town centre, at around 5.20pm.

She was reported missing by neighbours in the Holdsworth Road area of Illingworth on Tuesday.

She is described as being vulnerable.

When she was last seen she was wearing distinctive pink earmuffs, a dark coloured coat, pink gloves and using her walking frame. She is around 5ft 2in tall and of medium build. She has very short speckled grey hair and dark glasses.

It is believed that she may have some family in Cornwall, but also has previous links to Blackpool in Lancashire. She may also have contacts across Calderdale, West Yorkshire and around the country.

Inspector Toby Facey of Calderdale Police said; “We are growing increasingly concerned for Cathryn’s welfare. She has not be seen for around 10 days, which is very out of character.

"Cathryn lives with a number of health issues which make her more vulnerable and we are appealing to anyone who can assist us in locating her to come forward so we can make sure she is OK.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn should speak to police. I would also appeal directly to Cathryn to contact police to let us know that she is OK. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn since September 8, or who knows where she is now, is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 1520 of September 19.