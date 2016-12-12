Police release e-fit image after attempted burglary in Bradford

Police investigating an attempted burglary in Bradford have released an e-fit of a man they want to to speak to.

The attempted burglary happened at an address in Hampden Street bewteen 4pm,and 4.30pm on November 27, but police only released details today.

The man police would like to identify is described as a thin white man of average height and is believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties.

He was wearing a fluorescent jacket and had blonde hair with a fringe.

A 54-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested and bailed in connection with this incident.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13160708668 or to report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.