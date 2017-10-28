Police release E-Fit image of burglar after Keighley break-in

Have your say

Police have issued an E-Fit image of a man they are trying to trace following a burglary in Keighley.

The offender struck on October 3, at around 9.45am after breaking into a home in Goose Cote Lane.

He forced entry to the rear patio doors of the home by throwing a brick through the window.

The homeowner, a 65-year-old man, returned home and approached the man inside the home, who then fled.

Police today released an E-Fit image in a bid to trace the man.

The offender is described as a white man, in his mid-to-late 20s, with dark hair and of average build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170457333 or information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.