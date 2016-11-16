Police release efit of Pontefract rape suspect

Police in Pontefract would like to speak to this man in connection with a rape alleged to have taken place three years ago.

The attacked happened outside Big Fella’s Nightclub on Beastfair in the town between December 4 and December 5, 2013.

The victim – a woman in her 30s – was attacked in an alleyway after speaking to the suspect in the club.

West Yorkshire Police said the suspect pictured was a white man, aged 24-26 years old, now 27-29, about 6ft tall with blonde hair, which was short at the back and sides but choppy on top.

He was of a stocky build and had piercing blue eyes. He was wearing a brown leather bomber style jacket and pointy loafer style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 6449 Darling at Wakefield CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.