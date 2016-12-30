Police release image of woman found dead in Bradford house

Police have released a photograph of Nicola Woodman, who was found dead at a house in Bradford.

Nicola, who was 39, was found at an address in Bankholme Court in the Holmewood area by ambulance staff at about 4.20pm on 26 December.

A post mortem has revealed she died from a stab wound to the chest.

James Hutchinson (also known as James Byrne), aged 42, of Bankholme Court, Bradford, has been charged with her murder and appeared before Bradford Crown Court earlier today.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on January 27.

Nicola's family have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this very sad time.