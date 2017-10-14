Police release photos of masked men who stole cash box at knifepoint in Leeds

Police have released this shocking CCTV footage of two men they want to trace after an armed robbery in Leeds.

At 12.25pm on Monday a security van was delivering cash to Heron Foods, in Harehills Lane, when the guard was approached by three masked males.

The armed men steal a cash box

The suspects approached the security guard at the rear of the store on Cowper Mount and threatened him with a knife, before demanding he hand over the cash box he was carrying.

The men took the box, which didn’t contain any cash, and fled the scene in a black car towards Cowper Road.

The car was believed to be a Ford Fiesta.

The men had their faces covered and one was carrying a red handled knife. Another of the men was wearing a black jacket with a yellow stripe on it.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “I would appeal for anyone who recognises the two men in the CCTV images or recognises the clothing in the images to get in touch in officers.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the offence and would also continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the suspects prior to it happening.

“I would also ask for anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time of the incident to contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170467868 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.