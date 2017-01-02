Police release picture of victim in murder investigation

Police have today released a picture of a man found dead at a property in Scarborough.

Shaun Atkinson was found dead by paramedics who went to St Johns Avenue, Scarborough, around 6.25pm on Tuesday December 27.

Father and son Barry Rewcroft, 51, and Ruben Rewcroft, 20, appeared in court last Thursday accused of killing the 49-year-old.

Both are charged with murder and with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, in Barry’s case a knife and a baseball bat for Ruben.

Mr Atkinson’s grieving family have issued the image via the police.