Police renew appeal after Driffield cyclist killed in crash

Police have made a renewed appeal for information after a crash which killed a Driffield cyclist.

Ian Milner, 55, was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a white Iveco Tipper truck on the B1253 between Octon to Sledmere.

Humberside Police's Serious Collision Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident on Friday, November 25.

It took place on the B1253/B1249 Octon roundabout shortly after 3pm.

A police spokesman today said: "Ian was riding his bike between 2.30pm and 3pm on that afternoon. He was wearing a light blue long sleeved top and was riding a black and green Specialised Allez bike.

"Anyone who may have seen Ian prior to the collision and has information that would help our investigators establish the full circumstances is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 322 of 25/11/2016."