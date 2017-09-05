Police renew witness appeal as East Yorkshire crash victim remains critically ill in hospital

An elderly woman remains critically ill in hospital more than a week on from a car crash in East Yorkshire.

The 77-year-old was injured alongside an 80-year-old man when the blue Suzuki that they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree.

Humberside Police today said that both remained in hospital after being seriously injured and the woman's condition was critical.

They also renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Balne Moor Road in the village of Pollington at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

A spokesman said: "We are now appealing for the driver of a silver Audi A1 that is thought may have witnessed the collision. If you were the driver or passenger of this Audi please call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 331 of 27/08/2017."