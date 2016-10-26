Police rescue chicken that looks like Donald Trump as it crosses road

POLICE who tweeted about rescuing a cockerel from a motorway were inundated with messages saying the bird looked like Donald Trump’s hair.

West Yorkshire Police posted a message saying: “This is who we rescued today from M62 at Lofthouse” along with a picture of the bird with bright orange plumage.

The police had rescued the cockerel from the central reservation of the motorway in West Yorkshire at around 7pm on Tuesday.

But followers shied away from chicken-crossing-the-road jokes and instead saw the resemblance between the unfortunate bird and the Republican presidential nominee.

One follower said: “Donald Trump’s hairpiece?”

Another added: “That chicken nicked Donald Trump’s hair.”

It is understood the chicken is recovering well from its ordeal.