Police reveal new information in search for Selby man who visited Knottingley

Police have released new information in the hope that it will aid their search for a missing Selby man.

Officers are searching for Richard Taylor, 30, from South Milford, was reported missing at 6pm on Thursday, October 12.

Richard Taylor.

Investigators have said that he may be "anxious or worried", and a dedicated number has been set up for people to call if they have information about him.

It is known that Mr Taylor last visited the Betfred shop and Morrisons store in Knottingley in the early afternoon of that day.

He is thought to have then drove his distinctive gold Ford Ranger Wildcat pick-up truck to a lay-by at the Old Mushroom Farm, near Gateforth.

A man matching his description was seen near to the vehicle at that time, around 2pm.

The vehicle, which was recovered at around 8pm on Saturday, October 14, was left unattended and "insecure" but the keys were inside.

At this stage officers leading on the case do not believe that anyone else is involved in the disappearance but are keeping an open mind, they said.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Richard and have officers working around the clock trying to locate him.

“Searches of The Old Mushroom Farm area, including search dogs and specialist trained officers, are ongoing.

“If anyone thinks that they have seen him then we would urge them to get in touch immediately.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us to reunite Richard with his family.

“The work that we have carried out as part of the investigation may suggest Richard is anxious or worried.

“We would like to reassure him that if he, or whoever is in his company, is reading this that his family are desperate to know he alive and well.”

“We have met with Richard’s family who are being supported by family liaison officers and have been fully updated on the progress of the case.”

Mr Taylor is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with mousy hair, a slim build and distinctively has one blue eye and one brown eye. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a navy polo shirt and possibly a light coloured jumper or top when he was last seen.

A dedicated number has been set up to help find Richard. Anyone who has seen him or has information information which could help North Yorkshire Police is asked to call 0800 056 0944.

Quote “Richard Taylor missing person” or reference number 12170183257.