Detectives investigating the death of a Doncaster man whose body was found in water have today said they are not treating it as suspicious.

Police were called to High Melton College, Doncaster, at around 2.45pm on Tuesday following reports from workmen of a discovery of what appeared to be a body.

The scene has now been released and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in an attempt to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Formal identification has still not been made.