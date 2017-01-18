Police search for missing 15-year-old from Batley

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a missing 15-year-old girl from the Batley area.

Kasie Fawcett, aged 15, was last seen shortly after midnight at Dewsbury District Hospital.

She is described as white, with long hair, and was wearing a white coloured top, black coat and skinny leggings.

The teenager is known to have contacts in the Birstall and Batley areas of Kirklees, and police are appealing to anyone who has seen or heard from Kasie, or who knows where she is now to get in contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting 012 of January 18.