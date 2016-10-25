Police search for missing 25-year-old woman in Rotherham

Officers searching for a woman who went missing today (Tuesday) are appealing for information.

Alex White, 25, has not been seen since leaving an address in the Howard Road area of Bramley, Rotherham, at 2pm.

She has black shoulder length hair, is about 5ft 5ins and is believed to be wearing white jeans and a black top.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Alex at any point today.

"Have you seen Alex? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 549 of 25 October 2016."