Police search for missing Doncaster man

Police are searching for a Doncaster man who went missing yesterday (Wednesday).

Mark Eveleigh was last seen at around 12pm on Wednesday by his partner at their home on Newmarket Road, Doncaster.

The 40-year-old has not been seen or heard from since and police are now concerned for his welfare.

He was wearing blue canvas shoes, navy blue jeans and a dark blue First bus line overcoat. Mr Eveleigh is also thought be driving his green VRM Peugeot 206 with the registration Y291 OLA.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 806 of 16 November