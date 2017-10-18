Police search for missing Leeds man with links to Brighouse

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a missing man.

Paul Stephenson, 36, was reported missing earlier today and was last seen in the Morley area.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of average build, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Mr Stephenson was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

He is believed to have links to the Brighouse area.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 448 of October 18.