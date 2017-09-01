Police search for missing teenage girl last seen in Wakefield

Have your say

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home.

Police are appealing for information to find Emma Cook.

Emma, 15, has been reported missing from her home in Featherstone.

And police said she was last seen in Flanshaw in Wakefield.

She is slim and about 5ft 6ins tall.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and white trainers.

Anyone any with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1895 of 31 August.