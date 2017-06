Police are searching for a 73-year-old with dementia who went missing yesterday.

Officers from Humberside Police are trying to trace Peter Adamson, from Hessle, near Hull, who often has spells of confusion.

He was last seen around 12 noon yesterday when he left his home to go to the Tesco garage on Boothferry Road, Hessle.

He is 5ft 8ins with grey hair. He was wearing a blue striped polo shirt, denim jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Peter is urged to call 101.