Police search for owners of 'stolen' electrical goods in Bridlington

Police want to return electrical goods to their owners after seizing a number of items suspected to have been stolen in Bridlington.
Three satellite navigation systems, a car multi-CD changer, and a portable DVD player in its case have been found.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.
Officers are now keen return the goods to their owners.
Call 101 and quote log 582 of September 19.
