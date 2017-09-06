Police search for suspected Richmond van thief who tried to sell expensive violins

Police are appealing for help to track-down a suspected van thief who tried to sell two expensive violins that were in the back of the vehicle.

The white Ford Transit van, with a registration number of HV61FTT, was stolen from the Holly Hill pub car park in Richmond between 8am on August 27 and 7.30am on August 28.

The van had various items of gardening equipment in the back, along with the two valuable violins.

On Wednesday, August 30, a man entered JG Williams music store on Blackwell Gate in Darlingto,n where he attempted to sell the violins. The sale was declined and it is believed he may still be in possession of the instruments.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A CCTV image of the man has been released in an effort to identify and arrest the man."

Anyone with information about the man, the van or the violins is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Emma Taylor. Or email Emma.Taylor1460@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

People can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 12170153521.