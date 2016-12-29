Police search Yorkshire coastline after man goes missing

Searches are currently underway along the Yorkshire coast following reports of a man going missing.

The 40-year-old - who police were currently unable to name - was staying at Bridlington in a guesthouse and went out for a walk on the beach in the resort with his 19-year-old son yesterday (Wednesday December 28).

It is understood the pair separated for a short time at about noon and when the son returned to meet his father, as agreed, he was no longer there and has not been seen since.

Police were alerted at 11pm yesterday and enquiries have been ongoing since then with support from the coastguard.

Searches are ongoing between Bridlington and Hornsea.

The missing man is said to be white, 5ft 9ins tall, bald, with blue eyes and a beard, wearing a grey and black coat, jeans, beige boots and carrying a grey and black rucksack.

If anyone has seen a man fitting this description, in the relevant area, has been asked to call Humberside Police on 101 referring to log 576 of December 28.