Police searching for boy, 11, reported missing from Bradford

Police in West Yorkshire are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing last night.

Harris Reagan, who went missing from his home address in Bradford, was last seen wearing grey clothing, including a grey hooded top and trainers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and appeal to anyone who has seen Harris, or who knows where he now is to get in contact

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford district police via 101, quoting log 1875 or November 10.