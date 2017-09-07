Police searching for girl, 14, reported missing from Bradford

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from home.
Arosa Bi, from the Frizinghall area of Bradford, was last seen in Carlisle Road at about 6pm yesterday (Wednesday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "She is described as being about five feet tall and of slim build and is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black dress and a light pink cotton coat.
"She is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone."
Officers are continuing to search for Arosa and are urging anyone who sees her to contact police in Bradford on 101, quoting log 1864 of 6 September.
