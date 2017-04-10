Police seek witnesses to fatal crash near North Yorkshire Dales visitor attraction

A 74-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in the North Yorkshire Dales Park yesterday, police have confirmed.

The man, who lived in the Keighley area of West Yorkshire, was the driver of a red MG involved in a serious collision on the B6255 near White Scar Caves.

It happened at around 11.30am when a silver Vauxhall Vectra travelling towards Ingleton collided with the MG and a silver Volkswagen Jetta, both of which were travelling in the opposite direction.

The passenger in the MG, a 70-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Preston for treatment.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta also suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Vectra sustained slight injuries and was arrested by police at the scene.

The 30-year-old man from the Lancashire area has been released without bail while under investigation.

Police closed the road while paramedics treated the casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 6.30pm.

Now officers are appealing to motorists in the Lancashire, Cumbria and West Yorkshire area who may have been travelling in the Ingleton area on Sunday morning.

Prior to the collision, it is believed that the Vectra was travelling away from Ingleton along the B6255.

It then turned around and began travelling back in the direction of White Scar Caves followed by a black car.

Officers are urging the occupants of that black car to contact them urgently as they could be important witnesses.

Police also want to hear from anyone with information about the way the Vectra was being driven, or who was travelling in either direction on the following roads from around 10.45am on Sunday:

A682 from Nelson in Lancashire towards North Yorkshire

A65 from Long Preston towards Ingleton

B6255 between Ingleton and Ribblehead viaduct

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.